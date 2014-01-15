版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 22:49 BJT

New Issue-IBRD prices $550 mln 2015 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $550 million

Maturity Date July 22, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Libor - 6bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New york

ISIN US45905UNQ30

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐