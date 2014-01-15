New Issue-Holcim Finance prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Holcim Finance (Luxembourg) S.A

Guarantor Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.422

Reoffer yield 3.068 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp

Over 2.0 pct Due 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, MUSI, SG-CIB, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1019821732

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)