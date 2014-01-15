版本:
New Issue- EDC prices 400 mln stg 2018 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada

(EDC)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.863

Reoffer price 99.863

Yield 1.896 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1019727046

