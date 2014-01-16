New Issue-Banco Santander prices 300 mln sfr 2017 bond

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa swings to first Q1 profit since 2008
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Santander Chile (Banco Santander)
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Jan 31, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Yield 1.034 pct
Issue price 100.3410
Reoffer price 99.8860
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps
Payment Date Jan 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0229318107
ZURICH, April 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche's first-quarter revenue rose 4 percent, more than expected, as the biggest maker of oncology medicines said on Thursday it was lifted by not only its newer cancer drugs but also older drugs whose sales held their own.
BERLIN, April 27 Germany's Lufthansa swung to a profit in the first quarter, driven by improved demand at its air freight division and maintenance unit, and said on Thursday it was seeing improved price trends at its airlines.