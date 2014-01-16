New Issue-Banco Santander prices 300 mln sfr 2017 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Santander Chile (Banco Santander)

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Jan 31, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Yield 1.034 pct

Issue price 100.3410

Reoffer price 99.8860

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps

Payment Date Jan 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0229318107

