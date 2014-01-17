New Issue-BCValais prices 50 mln SFR 2019 FRN

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 24, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 18bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing Unlisted

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 50

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0229881161

