New Issue-NAB adds 50 mln SFR 2018 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 07, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 102.656
Reoffer price 102.656
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa2 ( Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN CH0234698881
Permanent ISIN CH0188931932
