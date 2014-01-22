New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 750 mln stg 2026 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group, Inc

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date January 29, 2026

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.137

Yield 4.343 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, Lloyds

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1023626671

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)