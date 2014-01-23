New Issue-IADB adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.691
Reoffer price 99.691
Yield 0.792 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date February 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0971575880
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:45 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr wil
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks