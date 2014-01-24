版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 24日 星期五 23:02 BJT

New Issue-BC Fribourg prices 50 mln SFR 2017 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Fribourg

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 03, 2017

Coupon 0.22 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.22 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 50

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0229881195

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐