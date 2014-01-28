New Issue- Pfz Schweiz prices multi tranche deal

Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG (Pfz Schweiz)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 718 million swiss francs
Maturity Date February 17, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.567
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0235475347
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 566 million swiss francs
Maturity Date March 28, 2018
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.058
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0235475339
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 281 million swiss francs
Maturity Date June 17, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.049
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0235475354
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
