MARKET EYE-Holcim's Indian units profits may lag estimates - StarMine

* Profits of Swiss cement company Holcim's Indian units, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements, may lag consensus estimates when they report their October-December quarter results on Thursday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ambuja Cements to report a profit of 1.97 billion rupees ($31.44 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.05 billion rupees. * ACC is expected to post a profit of 1.84 billion rupees compared with a consensus mean estimate of 1.91 billion rupees. ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) * ACC is down 0.91 percent while Ambuja Cements falls 0.6 percent. ($1 = 62.6550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)