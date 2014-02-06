New Issue-SGS prices 250 mln SFR 2024 bond

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SGS SA
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 27, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.019
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher, Credit Suisse, RBS & UBS
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0236122740
