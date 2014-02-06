版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 21:00 BJT

New Issue- Zurich prices a dual Tranche deal

Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kanton Zurich
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐