New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Feb 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.088

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.7bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ABN, Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske,

KBC, Natixis, Santander, Mizuho & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1032978345

