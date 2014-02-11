New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 350 mln SFR 2018 bond

Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 11, 2018
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.544
Payment Date March 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0237027252
