New Issue-Prologis prices 700 mln euro 2024 bond

Borrower Prologis
Guarantor Prologis Inc
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2024
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.919
Yield 3.505 pct
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 181.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Royal Bank
of Scotland, CITI, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley, SMBC, WFC, MUFG, Scotia, PNC, US Bancorp,
HSBC, BBVA, ING, Credit Agricole CIB, Regions, Goldman Sachs,
and JP MOrgan
Ratings Baa2(Moody's)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law US
ISIN XS1031555094
