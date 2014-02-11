版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 00:55 BJT

New Issue-Prologis prices 700 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Prologis

Guarantor Prologis Inc

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2024

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.919

Yield 3.505 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 181.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Royal Bank

of Scotland, CITI, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley, SMBC, WFC, MUFG, Scotia, PNC, US Bancorp,

HSBC, BBVA, ING, Credit Agricole CIB, Regions, Goldman Sachs,

and JP MOrgan

Ratings Baa2(Moody's)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law US

ISIN XS1031555094

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐