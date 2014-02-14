Aveo, Astellas end pact to develop cancer drug Tivozanib

Feb 14 Aveo Oncology and Astellas
Pharma Inc said they would end an agreement to develop
Aveo's lead experimental drug and said they would discontinue a
mid-stage study testing its use in colon cancer.
Aveo said in January it would end a mid-stage trial testing
the drug, Tivozanib, as a treatment for breast cancer due to
insufficient enrolments.
The drug has already been rejected as a treatment for kidney
cancer in June because of inconsistent study
results.
The termination of the collaboration will be effective Aug.
11, after which the drug's rights will be returned to Aveo, the
companies said on Friday.