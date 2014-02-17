New Issue-Givaudan prices dual tranche deal

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Givaudan SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 19, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.156
Reoffer price 100.456
Reoffer Yield 1.7 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73bp
Over the Govt
ISIN CH0237552101
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 18, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.536
Reoffer price 100.036
Reoffer Yield 0.994 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55bp
Over the Govt
ISIN CH0237552085
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
