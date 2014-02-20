BUZZ-Europe movers: William Hill, Accor, Randstad, BAE, Vedanta, Gemalto

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
European stocks on the back foot. Materials and financial services the weakest while utilities & telecoms holding up. Here's what moving in Europe beyond the indices:
** William Hill : +2.6%, stark outperformer in travel & leisure sector (only stock besides Paddy Power trading higher). Exane BNP ups target price, raises to "outperform."
** Accor PA : -2.8%, on the flip side Accor is worst performing in sector, after results disappoint. Stock pulls further back from post-GFC high.
** Randstad : -8.3%, sharpest single-day slide since Aug 2011, heavy volumes after earnings miss. Big outperformer over past year, was up ~70% last year.
** Vedanta : -5.7%, weakest & most active stock in basic resources sector. HSBC cuts rating to "underweight" and slashes target price by 26%, cites sluggish cash flow & delay in India unit divestment.
** Suez Env : +7.4%, nearly twice the average daily volume traded by afternoon following results. Best performer on the utilities index, testing resistance at recent high.
** Gemalto : sinks on big volumes after Visa, Mastercard chose to back a rival payment system.
** BAE Systems : -8.4%, co gives weak outlook citi US budget pressures. Street divided on stock with 4 buys vs 4 sells and 13 analysts on the fence with a 'hold'.
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------