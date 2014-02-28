New Issue-Discovery Communications prices 300 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Discovery Communications LLC

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 7, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.364

Reoffer price 99.364

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas and JP MOrgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NYC

