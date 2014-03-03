New Issue-EIB adds 125 mln SFR to 2024 bond

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
March 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 102.514
Reoffer price 101.764
Yield 1.316 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 600 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0238731472
Permanent ISIN CH0188927450
