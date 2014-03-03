版本:
2014年 3月 4日

RJ Reynolds considering bid for Lorillard - FT

March 3 U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a bid for rival cigarette-maker Lorillard Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The deal value is expected to be in excess of $20 billion, the paper reported.

RJR has appointed investment bank Lazard to explore the deal, the Financial Times reported. ()
