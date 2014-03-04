New Issue-Auckland Council prices 175 mln SFR 2025 bond

Mar 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Auckland Council

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 28, 2025

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.036

Reoffer price 100.286

Yield 1.473 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44bp

Over the Govt.

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) and UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0238765116

