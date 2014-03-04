New Issue- CCDJ prices 1 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower La Caisse Centrale Desjardins du Quebec

(CCDJ)

Guarantor CCDQ Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor

Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1 Billion Euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.995

Yield 1.126 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 51.1bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Canada

ISIN XS1041750404

