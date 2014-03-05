New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1.75 bln euro 2019 bond

Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse

Guarantor Credit Suisse Hypotheken

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.429

Reoffer price 99.429

Yield 1.118 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 47.9 basis points

Over the 1 pct February 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB,

Danske, Natixis and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1044479373

