New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2019 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Canada

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2019

Coupon 1.95 pct

Reoffer price 99.912

Reoffer yield 1.968 pct

Spread 31.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct March 2019 CAN

Payment Date March 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,

CIBC World markets & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct (0.09 pct selling & 0.06 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Canadian

ISIN CA13509PEG42

