Update-Moody's fully supported Municipal & IRB deals

UPDATE 1-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.
Municipal & IRB Deals
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc confirms expiration time of the exchange offer
* ISS recommends Consolidated-Tomoka shareholders vote "for" all seven of the company's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: