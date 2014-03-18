New Issue- IBRD adds 35 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 35 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 2, 2017

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 98.2

Reoffer price 98.2

Yield 10.229 pct

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 315 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

