New Issue-Engadiner prices 100 mln SFR 2024 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Engadiner Kraftwerke AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 25, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.107

Reoffer price 99.407

Yield 1.69 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0240109774

