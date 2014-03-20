New Issue-RBC(Toronto) prices 700 mln euro 2019 FRN

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (Toronoto Branch)
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.95
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 46bp
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
ISIN XS1049207993
