MARKET EYE -Indian shares seen higher amid heavy M&A activity in pharma, cement

* Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday after NSE futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.12 percent. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares on watch after the former said it will buy the latter in a $3.2 billion all-share deal, creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker. * Ambuja Cement Ltd and Acc Ltd on watch after the world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.32 billion rupees ($38.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth 11.25 billion rupees. * Asian markets were torn two ways on Monday, some following Wall Street lower but others encouraged by U.S. jobs data that hit the sweet spot for many investors -- firm enough to soothe concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so strong as to hasten the end of policy stimulus. ($1 = 60.1850 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)