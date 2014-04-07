版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 12:57 BJT

MARKET EYE -India's cement shares up on consolidation hopes after Lafarge, Holcim agree merger

* Indian cement stocks gain after the world's two largest cement
makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of
Switzerland, agreed the terms of a merger that would create a
company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source
close to the deal said on Sunday. 
* Hopes of consolidation are sparking gains in the sector.
Holcim-owned ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements gain around 1.5
percent each, while UltraTech Cement surges 2.4
percent.
* Among midcap stocks, India Cements gains 2.4 percent
while Ramco Cements is up 1.6 percent.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
