TSX futures point to lower opening for Canadian stocks

April 7 Canadian stock futures pointed a lower opening for the main index on Monday as global stocks slipped amid concerns about high-flying U.S technology shares.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.37 percent at 0715 ET.

The index closed little changed on Friday as a decline in the financial sector after slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped offset strength in natural resource shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.22 percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.75 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada's economy churned out twice as many new jobs as expected in March and the unemployment rate dropped a notch, but most of the gains were in the public sector and part-time positions, a sign businesses were still cautious about hiring.

Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they would sell industrial conglomerate Gates Corp to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for $5.4 billion.

Enbridge Inc has become the first company to confirm plans to re-export Canadian oil from the United States, a move that could fuel debate over U.S. trade policy and intensify opposition to new oil sands pipelines.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,301; -0.17 pct

US crude : $100.67; -0.46 pct

Brent crude : $105.73; -0.93 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6618.25; -0.01 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target to C$101 from C$99

DHX Media Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$6.50 from C$6.00

Shaw Communications Inc : RBC raises target price to C$25 from C$24

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

10:30 Employment Trends for March: Prior 116.4

15:00 Consumer Credit for February: Expected 14.9 bln Prior 13.70 bln

