New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln SFR to 2026 bond

Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 2, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 103.175
Reoffer price 102.425
Reoffer Yield 1.402 pct
Spread 1.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 37 basis points
Over the Government
Payment Date May 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 305 million Swiss
francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0241828232
Permanent ISIN CH0180006113
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
