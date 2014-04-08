版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 05:34 BJT

Alert on United Airlines wrongly coded to United Inc, United SA

April 9 Please be advised United Airlines March 2014 Operational Performance results was inadvertently coded to United Inc, United Group Holdings Co PLC and United SA. The press release was from United Airlines, a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc.
