REFILE-New Issue-EGW prices a Dual Tranche Deal

UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on even after concessions
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
(Updated Notes for Tranche 2)
Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche priced on Thursday.
Borrower Emissionszentrale Der Schweizer Gemeinden (EGW)
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016