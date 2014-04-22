New Issue-Mobimo Holding prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
Apr 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Mobimo Holding AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 19, 2021
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.012
Spread 94 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0242984067
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.