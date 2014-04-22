New Issue-JP Morgan prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower JPMorgan Chase and Co.
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 6, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.693
Payment Date May 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and JP Morgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0243017081
