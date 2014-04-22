New Issue-JP Morgan prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

METALS-London copper hovers above 2017 low as China stocks weigh

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co