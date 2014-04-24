New Issue-Graubundner KB prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Graubundner Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 07, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.198
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) GKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0243154884
