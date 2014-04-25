Michael Dell to sell gardening firm ValleyCrest to KKR unit - FT

April 24 Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell
is likely to sell his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to
KKR & Co LP's Brickman unit, the Financial Times
reported.
ValleyCrest, owned by Dell's family investment office MSD
Capital, is expected to fetch about $1 billion and talks for a
deal are understood to be advanced, the daily said. (r.reuters.com/beq78v)
The deal will allow KKR to merge Brickman, bought for $1.6
billion last November, with ValleyCrest to create United States'
largest horticultural management business, the report said.
Both ValleyCrest and Brickman were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
