版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 12:57 BJT

MARKET EYE -Holcim's Indian units fall on non-operational boost in earnings

* Shares in ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements India Ltd
 fall even as their earnings beat forecasts as dealers
say other income and tax credit contributed significantly to
their net profits. 
* ACC falls 2.8 percent even after reporting on Thursday
March-quarter net profit of 3.99 billion rupees ($65.35
million), above consensus forecasts for 3.37 billion rupees.
 
* But dealers worry about the impact from other income, which
jumped 154 percent to 1.08 billion rupees from a year earlier.
* Ambuja Cement is down 2.7 percent after the company reported
on Friday a forecast-beating 6.6 percent rise in quarterly
profit from a year earlier. 
* Ambuja's net profit was helped after other income rose by 53.2
percent to 1.32 billion rupees from a year earlier, according to
company's filing.
* Ambuja's shares had initially risen 1 percent to a record high
of 221 rupees.
 
 ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees)

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐