New Issue-CCB prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corporation

Limited (CCB)

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date May 28, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.019

Reoffer price 99.569

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0238315672

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)