New Issue-CCB prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corporation
Limited (CCB)
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.019
Reoffer price 99.569
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0238315672
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.