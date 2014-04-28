Obama praises business deals, touts U.S. enterprise

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 President Barack Obama
watched over the signing of three business deals in Malaysia on
Monday, using the opportunity to promote U.S. commercial
expertise during a four-country swing through Asia.
The president has sought during stops in Japan, Korea and
Malaysia to bolster the U.S. security commitment to Asia, where
a rising China has made many U.S. allies nervous. But he has
also used the trip as an effort to advance economic exchanges,
with mixed results.
A hoped for trade pact failed to come to fruition despite
round-the-clock negotiations in Japan. Officials said they had
made progress that would bring Japan into the 12-country Trans
Pacific Partnership (TPP), which commits countries to lower
import tariffs and to dropping other impediments to imports.
Obama presided over a ceremony in which three deals worth
nearly $2 billion were inked. The agreements paved the way for
aviation, pharmaceutical, and insurance business between U.S.
And Malaysia-based companies.
"These deals reflect our commitment to stepping up our
game," he said.
The president said the conclusion of the TPP would produce
jobs and higher living standards in the United States, and he
pledged to work toward concluding the accord.
Malaysia is participating in negotiations to create the TPP.
South Korea, which is implementing a bilateral trade accord with
the United States, has expressed interest in joining as well.
Domestic constituencies have raised objections to the trade
accord in many countries negotiating the deal. Obama, whose own
Democratic Party has balked at supporting efforts to move
forward on TPP, was reminded of that when anti-TPP demonstrators
caused a distraction at a town hall meeting he held on Sunday
with young people at the University of Malaya.
The deals were between General Electric Co. and
AirAsia X, Verdezyne and Sime Darby,
and MetLife and AmBank Group.
GE will supply engines and maintenance for 25 new Airbus
A330 aircraft for AirAsia; plantations-to-motoring
conglomerate Sime Darby will take a stake in San Diego
biotechnology start-up Verdezyne to work on a project to convert
palm oil waste into industrial chemicals; and Metlife will
cooperate with Malaysia's fifth largest banking group AmBank on
insurance and savings products.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Alex Richardson)