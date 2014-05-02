版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 16:03 BJT

Official-Correction-to Text, March 03, 2014 Release:Update- Moody's assigns provisional ratings to China Real Estate Asset Mortgages Limited

China Real Estate Asset Mortgages Limited

For the full text of this story please click the following link:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐