Update-Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2014-REV1

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2014-REV1
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CFO Jennifer Li to step aside for new role as Baidu Capital chief
* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows