版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 22:31 BJT

New Issue-FirstRand Bank prices 140 mln SFR 2019 bond

May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FirstRand Bank Limited

Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 28, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.215

Reoffer price 99.765

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0238315680

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐