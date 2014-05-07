New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(Pshypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 5, 2021
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.897
Reoffer price 100.547
Yield 0.798 pct
Spread Mid-swaps
Underlying govt bond Flat
ISIN CH00244006414
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 183 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 15, 2025
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.693
Reoffer price 101.343
Yield 1.374 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Temporary ISIN CH00244006422
ISIN CH0241926317
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
