New Issue-Aon prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aon Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2026

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.321

Reoffer Yield 2.943 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit suisse and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

