New Issue-Freiburger KB prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale De Fribourg (Freiburger KB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date June 3, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.523
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Freiburger Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0244175201
