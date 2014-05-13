New Issue- Jefferies prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Jefferies Group LLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.746
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172.1bp
Over the July 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Jefferies, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)